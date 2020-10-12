

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis releases Germany's wholesale prices for September. Prices had decreased 2.2 percent on year in August.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it dropped against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1823 against the greenback, 1.0761 against the franc, 124.69 against the yen and 0.9062 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de