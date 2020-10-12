

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L), Monday, said it appointed Jose Ignacio Garat as Group Chief Executive, effective November 1, 2020. Chris Davies will step down as interim Group Chief Executive from Nov. 1, 2020 but remain as Group Finance Director.



Ignacio was, until recently, Senior Vice President Southern Europe, France and Benelux Operations for FedEx.



Ignacio Garat said, 'I have watched National Express Group's growth in recent years to become the leader in its sector, so it is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the company as it navigates the pandemic and positions itself for future growth...'



