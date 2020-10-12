

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates (GPOR.L) reported that 73% of rent for September was collected to date, including amounts covered by rent deposits.



The company noted that 61% of rents due for the September quarter was secured within seven working days, compared to 57% collected in June 2020.



Of the further 30% of the company's rent roll on monthly payment terms, 80% was collected within seven working days of the due date. In total, the company has collected 65% of all rent due, or 73% versus 69% in June 2020, including amounts available from rent deposits, so far.



Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive, said: 'GPE is well positioned for any eventuality; our low leverage and high liquidity provides resilience and significant capacity for growth; we are delivering innovative, flexible, sustainable spaces that meet the needs of occupiers in today's quickly evolving market and we are preparing our future developments from our extensive pipeline, for which we are encouraged by healthy levels of early occupier demand. This positive platform, combined with our strong culture and talented team, means we are ready to capitalise on this period of uncertainty.'



