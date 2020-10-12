

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, PFC.L) announced Monday the appointment of Sami Iskander as Deputy Chief Executive on November 1. Following a short transition period, he will assume the role of Group Chief Executive from January 1, 2021, at which time he will also be appointed as an Executive Director to Petrofac's Board of Directors.



Iskander succeeds Ayman Asfari, co-founder, who has decided to retire as Group Chief Executive at the end of the year to focus on his family, health and charitable interests.



On January 1, Asfari will be appointed as a Non-executive Director to Petrofac's Board of Directors, to provide stability and continuity.



Asfari has been in the industry for nearly 40 years, and with the company for 30 years.



Iskander is a senior executive with over 30 years' international experience in both oilfield services and E&P companies. He was appointed Executive Vice President for Shell's Upstream Joint Ventures business in February 2016 until 2019.



From 2008 and prior to joining Shell in 2016, he worked in BG Group where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer from November 2013.



