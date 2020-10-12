

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) said the Group has now collected 94.7% of all rent contracted and payable for the March quarter. For the June quarter, the Group has collected 91.3% with a further 0.1% to be received under payment plans shortly. Helical plc has collected 84% of the September quarter rents demanded to date.



At 30 September 2020, the Group had 49 million pounds of cash deposits available to deploy without restrictions and a further 15 million pounds of rent collected in bank accounts to service loan interest and fees. Also, the Group has 251 million pounds of undrawn loan facilities.



