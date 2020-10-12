

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - B&G Foods is recalling certain Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers, citing the presence of undeclared peanut, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves a very limited number of boxes of a single date code of 6 oz. Wheat Crackers, with a 'best by' date of APR 25 2021. The product contains peanut butter cookies, and may have been distributed in retail stores across the nation.



The recall was initiated after the affected cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of peanut butter cookies, which contain peanut, an allergen undeclared on the label.



B&G Foods received consumer complaints that the foil bags within two boxes of Back to Nature Wheat Crackers contained peanut butter cookies. The foil bags do correctly indicate whether the product contains rosemary & olive oil crackers or peanut butter cookies. The recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party co-packer that produced the product.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the cookies contained in the recalled boxes.



However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled product.



Consumers are asked to return the recalled product for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Austin, Texas-based Pretty Thai in mid-September called back Pretty Thai Peanut Sauce bottles that may have been mislabeled as Pretty Thai Sweet Chili Sauce.



TreeHouse Foods, Inc. recalled certain Chewy Granola Bars sold under the brand name Signature Select, citing misbranding and the presence of undeclared peanut.



