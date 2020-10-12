

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday amid hopes of further stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic.



As talks resume, investors remain hopeful that U.S. lawmakers will eventually pass a new stimulus package.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later today amid expectations that she will give an indication on upcoming interest rates and a stimulus.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,956 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were seeing modest gains on growing expectations of a Democratic victory in the U.S. presidential election, while Societe Generale rose over 2 percent.



Automaker Renault climbed 0.9 percent and Peugeot rallied 1.1 percent after reports that the European Union's new trade chief has called on Washinton to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion (€5.9 billion) of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe. Aerospace giant Airbus SE edged up slightly.



