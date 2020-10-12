

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths forecast towards the year-end, new infections continue to rise in more than half of the states in the United States.



Out of 28 states and territories that show a rising trend, five states are reporting a jump of more than 50 percent in one week - Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont.



The number of new cases is holding steady in 16 states while just three states - Maine, Texas and Washington - are reporting comparatively lower number of new daily cases from last week.



The national tally often hovered around an average of 50,000 daily cases in the first 10 of days October, while a significant fall in deaths and cases was reported in the weekend.



With 44,875 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7762807, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data available.



401 deaths in the same period took the total number of Coronavirus deaths in the country to 214,771.



Coronavirus casualty rate is still rising in at least 30 states or territories.



According to a National Geographic analysis, at the current pace, total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will cross 8 million by October 17 and casualties could easily reach 300,000 by the year-end.



Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the U.S. can expect an additional 20,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of October.



