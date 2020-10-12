

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in August amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 157.8 million in August from EUR 177.9 million in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 279.9 million.



Exports declined 3.7 percent annually in August and imports decreased 4.8 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



