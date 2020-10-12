

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) said the company expects reported and organic revenue growth of approximately 35% and 33%, respectively, for the third quarter. COVID-19 related solutions generated approximately $280 million of revenue in the third quarter.



PerkinElmer said the strong revenue growth performance was driven by continued better-than-expected demand for the company's full-suite of solutions aimed at helping support customers' COVID-19 testing needs across the globe.



The company will release its third quarter financial results after market close on October 28, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de