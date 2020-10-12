

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Galapagos NV (GLPG) presented data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2b/3 SELECTION trial with filgotinib for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The data showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with filgotinib 200 mg, versus placebo, achieved clinical remission at week 10 and maintained remission through week 58. Also, significantly more patients achieved six-month corticosteroid-free remission.



The incidence of adverse events, serious AEs and discontinuations due to AEs were similar in the filgotinib and placebo groups in both the induction and maintenance periods of the study.





