

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) expects adjusted Group EBIT for the financial year 2019/20 to be well above the guidance range as well as market expectations. It was mainly due to a better-than-expected sales performance in the fourth quarter, especially driven by sustained strong customer demand and continued successful online activities.



Previously, the company had anticipated an adjusted Group EBIT of between 165 million euros and 185 million euros for financial year 2019/20.



The median of the analysts' consensus is 176 million euro for adjusted EBIT for financial year 2019/20.



The company will publish a trading statement on 23 October 2020.



