

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor, will invest 200 million euros to subscribe for about 5.6% of outstanding Evotec shares.



Evotec's existing shareholder Novo Holdings A/S will invest 50 million euros in Evotec's. The investment represents Novo's ownership in the company of about 11.0% of outstanding shares.



Evotec will issue a total of 11.48 million new shares to Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S, increasing Evotec's cash reserves by 250 million euros in total.



The shares will be issued at a price of 21.7802 euros per share. It represents a 2.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price of 22.3387 euros prior to the Xetra closing auction on 12th October 2020.



After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, Evotec's share capital will increase to 163.38 million euros or 163.38 million ordinary bearer shares.



