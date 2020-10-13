

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that the Group has currently collected 80% of its September quarter day rent, which is higher than both the June and March 2020 quarters at an equivalent time. To date, the Group has received 83% of office rents, for the September quarter.



The Group said, in relation to earlier quarters, June rent collected is now 84% compared with 70% when first announced on 7 July, with an additional 8% still to be received from agreed payment plans.



The company's third quarter business update is due to be published on 5 November 2020.



