

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) and Google Cloud have jointly developed Solar Mapper to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by providing an accurate estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes. Solar Mapper uses brand-new artificial intelligence algorithms that provide better results than current tools. In the case of France, Solar Mapper provides more than 90% geographical coverage, the company said.



Also, Total plans to develop a B2B application of Solar Mapper for industrial and commercial buildings and installations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

