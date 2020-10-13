

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account balance swung to a surplus in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The current account balance registered a surplus of EUR 267 million in August versus a deficit of EUR 97 million in July.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 228 million versus a deficit of EUR 42 million in July.



The services trade deficit narrowed to EUR 100 million in August from EUR 270 million in the previous month.



The primary income account was in a EUR 369 million surplus and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 230 million.



On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account was EUR 0.4 billion in surplus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de