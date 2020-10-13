

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over surging coronavirus cases across the continent as well as an anticipated delay in the coronavirus vaccine.



French health authorities have reported a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but the number of patients who are receiving treatment in hospitals surged to 8,671, up from 8,252 on Sunday.



Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness in a participant.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 17 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,961 after ending up 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Sanofi rose 0.8 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the French pharmaceutical company announced that a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.



Oil & gas company Total was moving lower as oil held steady after sharp losses in the previous session on fears of oversupply.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell about 2 percent.



Aerospace and defense company Airbus tumbled 3.4 percent after JPMorgan cut its rating on the company's stock to 'underweight'.



