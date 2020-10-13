

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $278.32 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $222.06 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $278.32 Mln. vs. $222.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.61 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de