

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices fell in September, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, after remaining unchanged in August, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.2 percent in September, following a 0.1 percent decline in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the core CPI fell 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, fell 0.8 percent annually in September, after a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the HICP fell 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the preceding month, as estimated.



