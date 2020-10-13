

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee erased its early decline against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Tuesday, as regional shares ended modestly higher.



Indian shares ended largely unchanged, mirroring mixed global cues as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed the latest trade data from China pointing to a buoyant recovery.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex pared early gains to end the session up 31.71 points, or 0.08 percent, at 40,625.51, extending gains for the ninth consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index inched up 3.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 11,934.50.



The rupee was trading at 73.24 against the greenback, up from a 6-day low of 73.40 seen in the morning session. The rupee is likely to challenge resistance around the 70.00 level.



