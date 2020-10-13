

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined in August, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.7 percent decrease in July, as initially estimated.



The industrial production volume decreased 2.1 percent in August, as estimated.



Output in manufacturing declined 1.6 percent. Production in mining and quarrying and energy industry fell 33.0 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.8 percent monthly in August, after a 7.3 percent growth in the prior month, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de