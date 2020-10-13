

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, including flagship iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.



All the four new devices, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, feature the latest 5G tech, including the ultra-fast millimeter wave version.



The flagship premium iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max devices feature stainless steel bands and come in four finishes: silver, graphic, gold and Pacific blue. The 12 Pro sports a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max has a bigger 6.7-inch screen. The 12 Pro gets a new telephoto lens with an optical zoom of 2.5X, while the Pro Max gets a 5X optical zoom.



iPhone 12 Pro also feature a new design and edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays. The new iPhones are powered by Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip, which the company claims is up to 50 percent faster compared to the competing smartphone chips.



Pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in five beautiful aluminum finishes, including blue, green, black, white, and red. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13.



iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models with prices starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. While, the new iPhone 12 will retail for $799, and iPhone 12 Mini, which has a 5.4-inch display and will cost $699.



'This is a huge leap for iPhone, bringing the best 5G experience in the market and delivering our most advanced technologies to users who want the absolute most from their iPhone,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



Apple also introduced a new smart speaker HomePod mini. The 3.3 inches tall speaker will be available in white and space gray at a price of just $99.



HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music.



