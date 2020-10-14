

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) said it continues to see strong customer demand for its high quality new homes across the country.



The company's sales rate in the period from 1 July to 11 October 2020 was 0.871 net private reservations per active outlet per average week, up 20.8% on last year.



During the period, the company delivered 4,032 home completions, including JVs, up 24.0% on last year. Total forward sales, including JVs, as at 11 October 2020 were 15,135 homes versus 12,963 homes reported as on 13 October 2019 at a value of £3,647.6 million (13 October 2019: £3,070.2 million).



David Thomas, Chief Executive, said, 'Health and safety remains our number one priority and we remain focused on keeping our people safe while we rebuild completion volumes, bring further operational improvements to our business, and deliver on our commitment to build the highest quality homes across the country...'



The company noted that it focused on rebuilding its completion volumes to our medium term target and capacity of 20,000 homes. Further, the company continue to target a minimum 25% ROCE in the medium term.



