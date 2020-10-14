

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from its previous highs against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen reversed from its early 9-day high of 123.64 against the euro and a 1-week high of 115.04 against the franc and was trading at 123.87 and 115.25, respectively.



The yen eased to 80.27 against the loonie and 75.64 against the aussie, after rising to a 6-day high of 80.08 and a 1-week high of 75.36, respectively in prior deals.



The Japanese currency pulled back from its prior highs of 105.31 against the greenback and 70.01 against the kiwi and was worth 105.46 and 70.27, respectively.



The yen is seen finding support around 127.5 against the euro, 118.00 against the franc, 82.5 against the loonie, 78.00 against the aussie, 108 against the greenback and 72.00 against the kiwi.



