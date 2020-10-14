

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported third quarter gross profit of 143.5 million pounds, down 31.9% from prior year. The Group exited the quarter in September at a decline of 26%.



'The improving trading conditions resulted in the Group making a small profit in the quarter, despite an increase in our cost base over second quarter as we returned staff from furlough and to full pay from 1 July,' Steve Ingham, CEO, PageGroup, said.



The Group said it has strong cash position, with approximately 152 million pounds of net cash at the end of September.



PageGroup will publish its fourth quarter trading update on 13 January 2021.



