

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) announced the completion of its acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT). Andrew Oxtoby has been named as Aimmune's President & CEO. He was previously Aimmune's Chief Commercial Officer.



The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Aimmune common stock, other than shares held by Nestlé and its affiliates, for a price of $34.50 per share in cash expired on October 9, 2020. The minimum tender condition and all of the other conditions to the offer were satisfied and on October 13. Nestlé through a subsidiary, accepted for payment all shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Aimmune stock has ceased to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Market.



