

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that first-quarter estimated asset under management was up 2.3% to US$85.5 billion, compared to actual US$83.6 billion in June 30, 2020.



Assets under management increased by US$1.9 billion over the period, comprising positive investment performance of US$2.7 billion and net outflows of US$0.8 billion.



Ashmore noted that it delivered broad-based positive investment performance over the three months in the fixed income and equities themes with the 'highest absolute performance in the blended debt, corporate debt, external debt and equities themes.'



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, commented, 'The positive trends evident in the quarter to June were sustained in this period. Markets continued to recover from oversold levels, Ashmore's active investment processes generated strong outperformance, momentum in equities is increasing diversification and client flows continue to stabilise.'



