

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August.



Prices of cigarettes, refundable prescription medicines, games of chance and wireless telephone services were higher from a year ago.



However, the increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms, fuels and international flights, and average interest rate on housing loans, the statistical office said.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, remained unchanged monthly and rose 0.3 percent from a year ago in September.



