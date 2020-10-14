

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.49 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.82 billion, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $5.96 billion from $5.92 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $5.96 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.



