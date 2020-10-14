

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.44 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.27 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $20.34 billion from $22.81 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.44 Bln. vs. $5.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $20.34 Bln vs. $22.81 Bln last year.



