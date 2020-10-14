

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.48 billion, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $4.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $10.78 billion from $8.32 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.48 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.68 vs. $4.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.57 -Revenue (Q3): $10.78 Bln vs. $8.32 Bln last year.



