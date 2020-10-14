

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece import prices declined at a softer pace in August, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The import price index fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in August, following an 11.1 percent decline in July.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices declined 20.7 percent annually in August and prices for intermediate goods decreased 2.1 percent. Prices for non-durable goods fell 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 0.1 percent and those of durable consumer goods gained 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 0.7 percent in August, after a 1.6 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de