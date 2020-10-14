

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.42, compared to $0.92, last year. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter revenue was $18.9 billion, compared to $22.0 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $17.97 billion, for the quarter.



'Wells Fargo reported $2.0 billion of net income in the third quarter. While our net interest income declined, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, we saw increases in several other income categories, including robust mortgage banking results. Our third quarter results also included a $718 million restructuring charge, predominantly related to severance expense, and $1.2 billion of operating losses, largely due to customer remediation accruals,' CFO John Shrewsberry said.



