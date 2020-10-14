

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kanye West has released his presidential election campaign video ad with barely three weeks remaining for the polling date.



West unveiled the campaign material on Twitter with the caption, 'we stepping out on faith.'



Standing in the background of a black-and-white American flag, the hip-hop star says, 'What is America's destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people.'



'To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision,' he continued.



The 'Jesus Is King' singer's campaign message has a religious undertone, promoting the importance of prayer for the nation. 'We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls 'the free exercise of religion,; including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other-our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together.'



Towards the end of the video, he urges voters to write 'West' in on the ballot.



The rapper has not made it clear if the more-than-a-minute long video will be broadcast on television or only on social media.



The video is also available on West's campaign website, where he has published a 10-point plan. It includes a commitment to 'restore faith' through prayer in the classroom and other spiritual foundations, reform the U.S. legal system, and the approach to policing.



West, one of the most popular rap singers in the United States, has nearly 31 million followers on Twitter, but it is not clear if he will be able to garner mass political support in his presidential bid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

