

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) and Vertiv (VRT) has partnered to create integrated solutions to optimize data center sustainability, resiliency and operational performance. The solutions are expected to be available in 2020.



Honeywell noted that the partnership builds on Honeywell's building management systems (BMS), operational software, and safety and security products along with Vertiv's uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions to enable operators of hyperscale, large enterprise, co-location and edge data centers to integrate multiple domains of data within a data center.



The companies will leverage building-operations data to drive optimization of operations, reducing energy use and costs while improving data center performance and sustainability, Honeywell said in a statement.



Honeywell noted that the companies' initial focus will be on micro-grid solutions for data centers to enable more efficient integration of alternative energy sources such as solar arrays, fuel cells and batteries.



