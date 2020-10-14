UK personal lines insurers will need to adjust their pricing models in response to the Financial Conduct Authority's proposed remedies surrounding the pricing of policies for renewing customers, according to a new AM Best commentary.

The Best's Commentary, "Strong Brands the Likely Winners of UK Insurance Pricing Review," states that as insurers will need to increase the prices applied to new business to offset the impact of lower renewal premium on earnings, other aspects of their business profile will likely play an increasing role in the decision-making process of potential and established customers.

This suggests that brands currently enjoying high levels of recognition and customer satisfaction will be best positioned to take advantage as policyholders begin to take more notice of a company's customer service levels, the experiences of other policyholders (expressed via online channels), and metrics such as claims approval ratios.

To access a complimentary copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=302026.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005665/en/

Contacts:

William Keen-Tomlinson

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 4395

will.keen-tomlinson@ambest.com

Catherine Thomas

Senior Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0281

catherine.thomas@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com