

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 7.1 percent from 6.8 percent in August, with the loss of 35,000 jobs following the gain of 111,000 in the previous month.



China will provide September numbers for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are tipped to add 0.3 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year - slowing from 0.4 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in August. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 1.8 percent after sinking 2.0 percent a month earlier.



Indonesia will see Q2 results for its business confidence index, as well as September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. The business confidence index had a score of 102.90 in the first quarter.



Imports are expected to plummet 22.4 percent on year after falling 24.19 percent in August. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.2 percent after sinking 8.36 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.98 billion, down from $2.33 billion a month earlier.



Japan will provide August figures for its tertiary industry index; in July, the index was down 0.5 percent on month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de