

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, said it expects double-digit sales growth, CORE EBITDA margin of around 33% - 35% and double-digit ROIC for 2023.



In its investor update, the company said that CAPEX in 2021 and 2022 is likely to remain at 2019 levels.



Contracted business in Biologics and Small Molecules in 2020 is up high double-digit versus 2019, driven by new assets coming on line and strong market demand.



In 2020, new customer acquisition across Biologics, Small Molecules and Cell & Gene Therapy continues, showing a more than 30% increase over 2019.



New projects in Biologics and Small Molecules in 2020 is up more than 30% compared to 2019. New projects in Cell & Gene Therapy in 2020 is up more than 20% versus 2019.



