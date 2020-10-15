

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported third quarter underlying EBITDA of 306 million euros, down 20% from prior year, as lower average selling prices and negative currency effects more than offset lower costs. The Group said good volume growth in uncoated fine paper and fibre-based packaging products and ongoing strong cost control were more than offset by the impact of planned maintenance shuts, negative currency effects and lower average selling prices.



The Group said its financial position remains strong, with liquidity of around 970 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

