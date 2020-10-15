

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L) issued an update for the 53 weeks ended 3 October 2020. Group sales for the year were 821 million pounds, 30% below last year. The Group noted that the 15-week period of enforced closure had a material impact on the results for the year. Total pub sales were 515 million pounds, down 34% from last year, principally reflecting the closure period and the impact of the disposal of 168 pubs. In Marston's Beer Company, sales were 306 million pounds, 22% below prior year. Marston's Plc will publish its preliminary results on 10 December 2020.



The Group noted that, since 4 July, it had reopened approximately 99% of its pubs by the year end, though a small number closed subsequently as revised regulations were introduced in Scotland.



