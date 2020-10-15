

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade deficit increased in September, as exports declined and imports rose, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit widened to NOK 8.041 billion in September from NOK 1.267 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was NOK 3.375 billion.



Exports declined 8.7 percent year-on-year in September and increased 5.9 percent from a month ago.



Imports rose 1.5 percent annually in September and gained 13.3 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade deficit decreased to NOK 30.625 billion in September from NOK 26.406 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 219.458 billion.



