

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported that its worldwide net sales for the two-month period declined slightly from a year ago. Sales in the United States declined by a low double-digit percentage in the two-month period. Operating earnings, inclusive of transaction-related expenses, rose approximately 25% year-on-year.



For the fourth quarter, Tiffany & Co. currently expects a mid-single digit percentage decline in sales and a mid-single digit percentage increase in operating earnings. The company expects the sales trends in the United States to further improve in the fourth quarter. Tiffany & Co. projects fourth quarter earnings per share to increase from the year-ago period by a mid-to-high single digit percentage on an as reported basis.



Tiffany's cash balance continued to be in excess of $1 billion at September 30 and is expected to be approximately $900 million at year-end.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TIFFANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de