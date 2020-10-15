

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in September, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, which was slower than a 2.9 percent increase in August, as estimated.



The latest inflation was the highest since June, when it was 3.3 percent.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.3 percent yearly in September and those of education gained by 5.3 percent.



Prices of fuels for education and communication rose by 5.8 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.



