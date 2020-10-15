

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 10 and import and export prices for September are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the yen and the franc, it advanced against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 105.22 against the yen, 0.9141 against the franc, 1.1708 against the euro and 1.2923 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

