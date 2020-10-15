

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $313.9 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $396.8 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333.8 million or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.08 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $333.8 Mln. vs. $408.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.77 vs. $3.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

