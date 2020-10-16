

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) announced the pricing of initial public offering of 10 million common shares at $15.00 per share, the mid of the expected range of between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020.



In addition, Aligos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.5 million common shares at the initial public offering price.



The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be about $150.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



Aligos' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 16, 2020, under the ticker symbol 'ALGS'.



J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de