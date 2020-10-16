

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. announced the pricing of initial public offering of 1.25 million common shares at $12.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15 million before expenses. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020.



The company has filed to sell 1.15 million shares at a range of $12.00 and $14.00 per share.



In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy additional 187,500 shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.



The company expects its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'KRBP'.



