

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L) reported that it has achieved strong revenue growth in the third quarter. As a result, for the full year, the Group upgraded its revenue guidance to around 3.9 billion pounds and underlying trading profit to 160 million pounds to 165 million pounds. The Group noted that this would represent organic growth in revenues of around 15%, growth in underlying trading profit of over 30%, for the full year.



Serco Group now expects adjusted net debt to be between 100 million pounds and 150 million pounds at the end of December. The Group said it will take a decision about dividends previously withdrawn (2019 final) or deferred (2020 interim) in December.



