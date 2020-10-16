

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hadson Toko Trading Co., Inc. is recalling Eishindo jelly cups citing a potential choking hazard, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves 28.2 ounces or 800g bags of Eishindo Mini Cup Jelly (50pcs). The recalled jelly cups were distributed across the United States in retail food stores and are sold in large clear bags of 50 jelly cups. The UPC code is, '4970481000034,' and product code is, 'E007.'



The agency noted that the recall was due to the product being a potential choking hazard based off of its product size and consistency.



Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.



However, the company to date has not received any reports of consumers choking due to the affected product.



Consumers are urged to return the products for a full refund.



In similar incidents, citing choking risks, Manhattan Toy Company LLC in July called back 'Manhattan Ball' activity toys, which were sold exclusively at Target Stores.



Further, Rong Shing Trading NY Inc. in mid June recalled certain Xi Zhi Liang Konjac powder Fruit Jelly Cups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de