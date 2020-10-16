

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micro-blogging platform Twitter Inc. (TWTR), on Thursday, suffered multiple outages in many countries across the world, leaving many users unable to tweet or see new tweets in the early evening.



The notifications and mentions feeds were also unavailable. By late evening, the website appeared to be functioning again.



Outage tracking website DownDetector recorded 58,567 reports of problems on Twitter by afternoon. DownDetector's outage map showed issues throughout the world.



Twitter Support said in a tweet that the trouble is with its internal systems and not a security breach or hack.



'Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack.'



Few months back, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's biggest accounts, including Barack Obama, U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de